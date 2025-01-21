Texas Border Czar Mike Banks Sworn-in as Chief of United States Border Patrol

WASHINGTON, DC — Former Texas Border Czar Mike Banks took the helm of the U.S. Border Patrol on Monday. President Donald Trump appointed Banks as Chief of the United States Border Patrol shortly after being sworn in.

Nearly two years ago, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed the 23-year veteran Border Patrol agent to be the first state-appointed border czar in the nation, Breitbart Texas reported. Banks’ appointment came a few days after he retired from the Border Patrol.

“We found the right person for the job in Mike Banks,” Abbott said during the announcement. “Mike Banks is an award-winning Border Patrol agent. He has held important Border Patrol leadership positions for more than 20 years, serving under four presidents.”

“Protecting our nation’s border is something I have dedicated the last 23 years of my life to, and I am very passionate about it,” Banks said after the appointment.

Banks’ appointment by President Trump follows shortly after Chief Jason D. Owens announced his retirement. President Joe Biden appointed Owens to the position in June 2023. Former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Owens’ appointment came at a difficult time for the agency. “I am grateful that he accepted the challenge, just as he has accepted so many others throughout his distinguished law enforcement career.”

Banks’ now faces the challenge of solving the Biden border crisis that allowed record-shattering numbers of migrants to illegally cross the border. President Trump picked Banks to implement his new border security agenda.

On Monday, Trump signed at least ten executive orders related to border security and other immigration-related actions, Breitbart Texas reported. As chief of the Border Patrol, Banks will be responsible for putting those orders into action.

Breitbart Texas spoke with Banks on Sunday. He said he was looking forward to hitting the ground running and securing our nation’s borders.