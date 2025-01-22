Trump Orders 1,500 Active Duty Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump followed through with a border security executive order signed on Monday by ordering the deployment of 1,500 active duty servicemembers to the U.S. southern border.

Acting Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses is expected to sign the deployment orders on Wednesday, according to a report by the Associated Press. At this time, it is not clear what type of troops will be deployed to the border region. The troop deployment location is also not known at this time.

On Monday, Breitbart reported that President Donald Trump signed an executive order, “Clarifying the Military’s Role in Protecting the Territorial Integrity of the United States.” It was one of ten executive orders relating to border security and illegal immigration signed on Monday by the newly sworn commander-in-chief.

“As Chief Executive and as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States, I have no more solemn responsibility than protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States along our national borders,” President Trump wrote. “The Armed Forces of the United States have played a long and well-established role in securing our borders against threats of invasion.”

“A National Emergency currently exists along the southern border of the United States. Unchecked unlawful mass migration and the unimpeded flow of opiates across our borders continue to endanger the safety and security of the American people and encourage further lawlessness,” the president continued. “through this order, I am acting in accordance with my solemn duty to protect and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States along our national borders.”

