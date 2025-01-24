Mexico Refuses to Accept Trump Deportation Flight, Mexican Officials Say No Comment

Mexican government officials refused to comment about the apparent refusal to accept a U.S. military flight carrying migrants headed for Mexico.

Officials from Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry (SRE) and Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INAMI) declined to comment to questions from Breitbart News about the apparent refusal.

On Friday, Mexican authorities refused to give clearance to land to a U.S. military plane that was being used to move a group of migrants into Mexico, NBC News reported. The reason for the denial of the flight remains unclear, but the plane never took off.

The nationality of the migrants on the plane remains unclear. However, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly claimed she would not take in migrants from other countries and only receive Mexican nationals.

The issue with the flight comes on the same day the White House announced the start of deportation flights.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Mexico began building large migrant camps in key border cities as they prepare to receive a more significant number of migrants in the coming months.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that Mexico accepted “a record four deportation flights in one day!”

On Thursday, Breitbart Texas reported that the Trump administration would deploy C-130 and C-17 aircraft to facilitate the movement of migrants out of the United States.

Acting Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses added that the DOD would “provide airlift support for flights operated by DHS to implement the deportation of more than 5,000 individuals detained by CBP at the border sectors in San Diego and El Paso, Texas.”

