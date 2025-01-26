Texas, Border Patrol, DOD Working Together to Stop Migrant Crossings

“United in service and in strength,” is the message from the El Paso Sector chief as his agents team up with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Department of Defense to increase security along the border.

Chief Patrol Agent Scott Good posted a video on X showing the multi-agency efforts to secure the Texas-Mexico border. Good said the DOD, Texas DPS, and his Border Patrol agents are working together “to protect and serve.”

“Together we win,” Good wrote.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined in celebrating the renewed state and federal partnership, writing on X, “Texas is proud to partner with the new Trump Administration to FINALLY secure the border.”

On Sunday, Abbott told Fox News, “On the first hour of his (Trump) tenure as president, we saw the change where there were military sent to the border… blocking people from crossing the border illegally.”

The governor said the migrant crossing numbers have dropped “every single day” since President Trump took office.

“We suddenly now have a commander-in-chief who cares about national security, who cares about securing the border, who going to enforce the law,” Abbott stated.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told CBS News, “Now that we have support now at the federal level. Something we have been wanting for the last four years. I think it’s going to be helpful to us and the governor and what he has been able to do with Operation Lone Star.”