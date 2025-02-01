Threats to Murder ICE Agents Spread on Social Media After Deportations Begin

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warned agents and officers about murder threats following the ramping up of President Donald Trump’s deportation operations. Threats appeared on social media and were sent directly to ICE field offices, a source told Breitbart Texas.

A source within ICE not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas that northeastern U.S. ICE field office received some death threats. The threats were sent vial email to the office’s outreach email box. The threats were signed with the names of those sending the threats, the source stated.

Multiple threats began appearing on X calling for murder of ICE agents and removal officers. One post, complete with animation, calls for using “guns, knives, grenades, or even something makeshift that works, kill them before they hurt you or your close ones!”

A user on TicTok appears to call for multiple means of attacking ICE agents. These include spitting in their food at restaurants, putting sugar in gas tanks, and throwing eggs at police cooperating with ICE.

A somewhat cryptic message calls for us to “collectively” agree “to kill this guy with icicles.”

Another claim is that being an ICE officer should be a capital offense.

Yet another claims that ICE agents should be shot and maimed.