WATCH: White House to Criminal Aliens — ‘You’re Going Home’

The White House published a video on X warning criminal illegal aliens that they will be deported and sent home. The video comes on the same day that the Department of Defense began flying criminal aliens to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

“For the millions of illegal aliens that have been released in this country in violation of federal law, you’re going home,” Border Czar Tom Homan began. “These are gang members. These are ones carrying fentanyl across the border and these are people from terrorist-related countries.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem added, “We’re gonna hammer away and make sure that we clean up our streets and give the American people back their country.”

On Tuesday, the first DOD flights carrying criminal aliens to the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp departed from El Paso, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

DHS Secretary Noem posted on X that President Trump “has been very clear: Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst.”

Press releases from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) reveal that the agency has been arresting illegal aliens with serious criminal charges and convictions. Those include charges for deadly weapons, kidnapping, robbery, rape, human trafficking, and other violent gang members. Aliens with warrants for violent crimes in their home countries have also been arrested and removed.