Another Cross-Border Smuggling Tunnel Found near Texas

Mexican officials teamed up with U.S. Border Patrol to locate another cross-border smuggling tunnel. Officials report the finding of a tunnel on Tuesday near the Stanton-Lerdo Port of Entry in El Paso.

“Mexico Department of Defense (SEDENA), Mexican National Guard (GN), Mexico Attorney’s Office (FGR), Chihuahua Department of Public Safety (SSPE), Juárez Police Department (SSPM), Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office (FGE), and the Chihuahua Investigation State Agency (AEI) were at the scene Tuesday afternoon,” KVIA ABC7 in El Paso reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation that led to the finding of a tunnel alleged to be used for human smuggling into Texas.

KVIA reported that tunnels from Juarez to El Paso had been discovered for the second day in a row. “The tunnel reported in this operation does not represent an illegal passage into the United States. However, the operation will begin intermittently in the coming days, as CBP has indicated the possible existence of another tunnel in the area,” a spokesperson with SSPE told the local ABC affiliate.

Breitbart Texas reported that in January, additional tunnels were found in the same area. One sophisticated tunnel was located near Gate 28 of the border fence.