REPORT: Major Immigration Action Coming to Los Angeles this Month

According to a leaked government document reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, a “large-scale” immigration enforcement action is planned for later this month in Los Angeles. The action is reported to involve law enforcement officials from multiple federal agencies.

The Los Angeles Times reviewed a federal government document and spoke with an anonymous source not authorized to talk to the media regarding a planned immigration enforcement operation planned for later this month. The enforcement action is reportedly being headed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Times quoted a source who said the enforcement action will focus on people with pending orders of removal or others who do not have legal immigration status. The document was said to have been circulated to law enforcement officials last week.

While ICE and other federal agencies have carried out targeted enforcement operations in many cities across the nation, Los Angeles has yet to see this type of action. Despite this, the city experienced multiple anti-deportation protests where Mexican flag-waving protesters shut down major freeways in the city, Breitbart News reported.

The Times stated that a definitive timeline for the operation was not available and that if might not happen at all because of negative pushback. “Just because certain information is being given doesn’t mean it’s the administration’s plan, because they know some agents are going to be resistant,” the official told the local newspaper.

President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem deputized multiple federal agencies to assist ICE with enforcement actions. These agencies include the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service.