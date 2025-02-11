U.S. Citizen Kidnapped, Killed Leaving Mexican Border City Government Building

A group of gunmen kidnapped and killed a Texas man who had crossed into the Mexican border city of Reynosa to pay real state taxes on some property he owed there.

The kidnapping took place last Thursday when 81-year-old Jose De La Luz Martinez Ramirez was leaving the Reynosa City Hall and was walking to a public parking lot where he had left his truck. Information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office, at least two gunmen caught up with Martinez taking him and his vehicle. The victim is described as being from Mission, Texas.

Hours later, the gunmen threw out his cell phone in one neighborhood and abandoned his vehicle in another neighborhood on the western side of the city.

It wasn’t until Saturday afternoon that authorities were able to locate Martinez’s body near an irrigation canal near the Anzalduas International Bridge. Tamaulipas state investigators are looking into at least two gunmen for their role in the kidnapping. However, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News Foundation that they are also looking at other individuals who may have tipped off the gunmen or directed them to target Martinez.

The kidnapping comes at a time when the Gulf Cartel continues to operate with almost complete impunity within the border city of Reynosa despite the many assurances given by government officials.

As Breitbart News Foundation has reported, the city of Reynosa has been ground zero for a fierce turf war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel. As the fighting has escalated, the Gulf Cartel has resorted to using not only high-powered weapons and armored vehicles but also improvised explosive devices, land mines, and even commercial drones used to drop explosives.

The indiscriminate use of explosives has already claimed the lives of several innocent civilians, including a Texas man from Brownsville, Breitbart Texas reported at the time.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C Sanchez,” “Francisco Morales,” and “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.

