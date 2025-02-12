Former Mexican Governor Sends Letter to Trump Over Alleged Cartel Connections of Mexico’s New Consul in Miami

A former Mexican governor sent a series of letters to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, warning him about the alleged cartel connections of Mexico’s new consul in Miami. In the letters, the politician warned Trump to have the U.S. Department of State and the National Security Council properly check the proposed diplomat due to his questionable background.

In the letters, which Breitbart News Foundation received a copy of, former Chiapas Governor Williams Oswaldo (Willy) Ochoa claimed that another former governor, now the newly appointed Mexican consul for Miami, is a danger to the citizens of Florida and Chiapas.

Ochoa, who served as state and federal congressman for the state of Chiapas in Mexico and briefly served as its governor, claimed that allowing Rutilio Escandon Cadenas to serve as a consul would grant diplomatic protection to an individual with concerning ties to organized crime.

In his letter, he claimed that during Escandon’s gubernatorial term from 2018 to 2024, “Chiapas became a lawless land where massive migration overwhelmed the state’s security, unleashing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”

Ochoa claimed that during Escandon’s tenure, individuals with ties to the terror groups Al Qaeda, Hezbollah, and Colombia’s FARC guerrillas were able to transit through Chiapas on their way to the United States.

According to Ochoa, Escandon’s ties and favoritism to criminal organizations helped turn the state into a battleground between the major cartels in Mexico. The violence displaced more than 15,000 individuals who were forced to flee their homes due to the constant shootouts, murders, and kidnappings by drug cartels.

Escandon hails from Mexico’s MORENA Party, the same party as President Claudia Sheinbaum and her predecessor, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mexico is currently trying to avoid facing a series of tariffs from the Trump administration over their failure to stop drug cartels and human smuggling.

Earlier this year, the Trump White House accused Mexico’s government of working with cartels as they prepared to impose a 25 percent tariff. The measure was delayed after Sheinbaum promised to send 10,000 National Guardsmen to the border, Breitbart News reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with the Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Mexican Letter to Trump