3X Deported Salvadoran Man Arrested in Texas Migrant Colony on Child Sex-Assault Warrants

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a three-time deported Salvadoran illegal alien on charges of repeated sexual abuse of a child. The arrest occurred during a targeted enforcement operation in Colony Ridge — the largest migrant colony in Texas.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducts routine, daily enforcement alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners throughout the Houston community to bolster public safety, national security, and border security,” ICE officials told Breitbart Texas. “As a direct result of those efforts, ICE and the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Florentin Chevez-Luna, a 39-year-old three-time previously deported criminal alien from El Salvador, February 24 in Plum Grove, Texas.”

ICE officials said they arrested Chevez-Luna on warrants for repeated sexual abuse of a minor over an eight-year period. The alleged aggravated sexual abuse took place between November 2008 and November 2016.

According to Houston Crime Stoppers, the victim made an outcry statement to police on March 1, 2023, in southwest Houston.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas show that the Salvadoran illegal alien was convicted in July 2012 on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. The Harris County Court at Law judge sentenced him to 30 days in county jail. Immigration officers filed a detainer, and he was removed from the country in September.

ICE officials told Breitbart that they also removed Chevez-Luna in March 2011 and September 2010. An immigration judge issued a final order of removal in August 2010.

ICE and DPS officials also arrested another previously deported Salvadoran migrant on February 24 on a murder charge, Breitbart Texas reported.

Earlier on Monday, A Salvadoran migrant with suspected ties to the hyperviolent MS-13 gang reportedly got into an altercation on County Road 5740 in Colony Ridge. Montgomery County Police Reporter‘s publisher Scott Engle told Breitbart Texas the altercation ended with the victim being stabbed to death in his truck, which was parked at his home.

Police arrested the alleged MS-13 gang member late Monday night.