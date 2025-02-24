7X Deported Suspected MS-13 Gang Member Arrested for Murder in East Texas Migrant Colony

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A multi-agency manhunt for a seven-time deported Salvadoran illegal alien wanted for murder came to a head Monday night, with the subject taken safely into custody. The suspected MS-13 gang member took off on Monday after allegedly stabbing a neighbor in the Colony Ridge subdivision. Colony Ridge is reported to be Texas’ largest migrant colony.

Earlier on Monday, A Salvadoran migrant with suspected ties to the hyperviolent MS-13 gang reportedly got into an altercation on County Road 5740 in Colony Ridge. Montgomery County Police Reporter’s publisher Scott Engle told Breitbart Texas the altercation ended with the victim being stabbed to death in his truck which was parked at his home.

The U.S. State Department declared MS-13 to be a Foreign Terrorist Organization late last week, Breitbart Texas’ Ildefonso Ortiz reported.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and special agents, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents teamed up to search for the suspected killer. By approximately 10 p.m. CST, police took the suspected killer into custody, Engle told Breitbart Texas.

Engle said ICE officials told him the man is wanted on charges out of Maryland. He was reportedly removed by ICE at least seven times in the past.

Breitbart Texas contacted the Liberty County Sheriff’s office and learned that the suspected killer was spotted on Farm-to-Market Road near Dayton, Texas. Sheriff’s office officials said their investigators were working this scene and took him safely into custody.

Breitbart Texas contacted DPS and ICE officials for additional information on today’s activities in the Colony Ridge area.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that DPS and HSI were conducting targeted enforcement operations in the Colony Ridge area, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

“Colony Ridge is being targeted today. Texas DPS Troopers & Special Agents are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, with an operation in Colony Ridge this morning,” Governor Abbott stated in a post on X. “They are targeting criminals & illegal immigrants. I have worked with Tom Homan on this for months.”

“Colony Ridge is a more than 30,000-acre housing development located less than forty miles north of Houston,” Clark wrote. “The subdivision has been the subject of numerous media stories linking the neighborhood to a significant population of migrants in illegal status and for the developer’s questionable land sales tactics targeting mostly Hispanic consumers.”

Just last week, a multi-agency task force arrested three previously deported illegal aliens after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 350 pounds of methamphetamine, Breitbart reported.

During the traffic stop on a white panel van, the investigator identified the driver as Gerson Lopez Zuniga. They identified his passengers as Gruz Isidro Sandoval and Adan Aguirre Arzate—all residents of Liberty County. According to the sheriff’s report, all three of the occupants were identified as being illegally present in the United States.

Investigators found the driver, Zuniga, to be illegally in possession of a semi-automatic handgun, the sheriff stated. One of the passengers, Sandoval, reportedly told the task force about a larger quantity of methamphetamine located in a nearby camper trailer.

Investigators obtained permission to search the trailer and found 12 iceberg lettuce boxes containing approximately 344 pounds of methamphetamine.

ICE officials said all three of the men had been deported on at least four occasions.