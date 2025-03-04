VP Vance Heads to Texas Border Day After Trump’s Historic Speech to Congress

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Vice President JD Vance and several other administration officials will tour the Texas border city of Eagle Pass on Wednesday. The trip follows Tuesday night’s historic speech to a joint session of Congress, during which President Donald Trump proudly celebrated his administration’s success in reducing migrant encounters at the southern border by 94 percent.

During the Biden administration, Eagle Pass was known as the busiest illegal crossing area for migrants. Vice President Vance is the highest-ranking official in the current Trump administration to visit the U.S. southern border since the inauguration on January 20.

According to a source within Customs and Border Protection, Vice President Vance will be provided an aerial tour of Eagle Pass. He will then join CBP leadership and local officials for a border security briefing early Wednesday. After the briefing, Vance will tour the area and depart the Del Rio Sector of the United States Border Patrol later Wednesday afternoon.

Vice President Vance’s visit will highlight a significantly different border environment than was witnessed under the Biden administration. Since President Trump’s inauguration, illegal border crossings have plummeted without any legislative action.

During Tuesday night’s speech by President Trump to a joint session of Congress, the President celebrated the historic drop in migrant border encounters since he took office. “Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border,” the president said. “And I deployed the U.S. military and Border Patrol to repel the invasion of our country. And what a job they’ve done. As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded ever.”

“In comparison, under Joe Biden, the worst president in American history, there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month, and virtually all of them, including murderers, drug dealers, gang members, and people from mental institutions and insane asylums, were released into our country,” the president continued. “Who would want to do that?

Breitbart Texas reported on March 2 that border encounters during February, President Trump’s first full month in office fell by 94 percent from the previous year. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks called it the “lowest month in recorded (Border Patrol) history.”

Large-scale immigration raids across the United States and consistent messaging from the entire Trump administration reduced illegal border crossings to the lowest level ever in recorded history, according to Chief Banks. “February proved our combined efforts in securing the border WORK,” Banks wrote in a post on X.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the actions of the Trump administration to secure the border have caused many non-government migrant shelters that once received hundreds of millions of federal tax dollars annually from FEMA to shut their doors. From Texas to California, the shelters that once counted on a steady flow of cash from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Food and Shelter Program and later by FEMA and Customs and Border Protection jointly under the Shelter and Services Program are no longer receiving released asylum-seeking migrants from the Department of Homeland Security.

The level of migrant crossings has reduced in such a substantial manner that the Department of Homeland Security has order the shutdown of several soft-sided migrant processing facilities that once served as welcome centers for the release into the United States of thousands of migrants to pursue asylum daily under the Biden administration.

In an exclusive report by Breitbart Texas, several soft-sided processing facilities in Texas were shut down immediately on Tuesday in Del Rio, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley. Soft-sided facilities that will remain open in El Paso, Texas, Arizona, and San Diego, California, will be repurposed to facilitate detention needs for removal flights for illegal aliens to their home countries.

President Trump summed up his administration’s success on the border in a single sentence, “The media and our friends in the Democrat party kept saying we needed new legislation, we must have legislation to secure the border. But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.