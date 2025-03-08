ICE Workplace Enforcement Action in Texas Lands 20 Migrants in Removal Process

HOUSTON, Texas — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents carried out a workplace enforcement operation on Houston’s north side, leading to the arrest of 20 undocumented workers. The workers were taken to the Montgomery County Processing Center in Conroe, Texas.

A spokesman for ICE stated HSI agents conducted the workplace enforcement operation at Texas Couplings, LLC. in Spring, Texas, on March 4. The agents traveled to the location to investigate suspected violations of U.S. employment law. The investigation followed the discovery of possible discrepancies during an I-9 employment eligibility audit.

A video published by Fox 26 Houston shows the ICE agents escorting alleged undocumented workers from the facility located between Houston and Conroe. People standing outside the company can be heard challenging the ICE agents.

According to the company’s website, Texas Couplings makes high-quality couplings and casings for the oilfield industry.

ICE officials said they could not comment further on the matter due to an “ongoing investigation into suspected violations of federal law.”

According to ICE:

The Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986 requires employers to verify the identity and work eligibility of all individuals they hire, and to document that information using the Employment Eligibility Verification Form I-9. ICE HSI uses the I-9 inspection program to promote compliance with the law, part of a comprehensive strategy to address and deter illegal employment. Inspections are one of the most powerful tools the federal government uses to ensure that businesses are complying with U.S. employment laws. ICE HSI’s worksite enforcement strategy includes leveraging the agency’s other investigative disciplines, since worksite investigations can often involve additional criminal activity, such as alien smuggling, human trafficking, money laundering, document fraud, worker exploitation and/or substandard wage and working conditions. By ensuring that employers hire legally verified employees, ICE helps protect jobs for U.S. citizens and lawfully employed individuals, eliminate unfair competitive advantages, and strengthen public safety and national security.

Following the action at the company, ICE vans and escort vehicles could be seen leaving the scene.