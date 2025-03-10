InfoWars Journalist Jamie White Murdered in Austin, Texas

InfoWars journalist Jamie White was murdered just before midnight Sunday night in Austin, Texas. InfoWars founder Alex Jones called White a “one-of-a-kind man who poured his devotion into anything he did.”

Shortly before Midnight on Sunday, Austin police officers responded to a “shoot/stab hotshot” call at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Douglas Street. Responding officers found a male in the parking lot with “obvious signs of trauma,” KXAN NBC reported. EMS crews transported the man to a local hospital, where he died a short time later from his wounds.

Austin Detective Leah Ratliff told reporters that officers attempted to save the man’s life but he died at 12.19 a.m on Monday. She said it was unclear what kind of injuries caused his death. Police are investigating the death as the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

By Monday afternoon, InfoWars founder Alex Jones identified the slain man as his reporter, Jamie White. “Jamie was a light we were blessed to experience as much as we did,” Jones said while announcing the news. “He’s a one-of-a-kind man who poured his devotion into anything he did.”

Jones blamed White’s murder, in part, on the policies of “Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza.”

“We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice,” Jones stated. He pledged to carry on “Jamie’s important work.”

Mediaite quoted more from Jones broadcast announcing White’s death:

We sent some people over this morning when he didn’t answer the phone because he’s always here early, loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom, and when they got to the apartment complex there was yellow tape everywhere, blood all over the parking lot. Jones continued, “I’m gonna talk about in a moment who I hold responsible for this, and who is responsible for this, and who are accomplices to Jamie and so many others’ murder,” before describing Garza – whose campaign for district attorney was funded by billionaire Democratic Party donor George Soros – as “even worse than Alvin Bragg” and “probably the worst in the country.”

Jones said police told InfoWars that they have some suspects. “I’m gonna leave it at that,” Jones said. “They didn’t want to tell us whether it was a stabbing or a shooting. I can just tell you that from the amount of blood I heard, it was serious. They were there scrubbing his blood off the ground when our folks got there.”

As a reporter for InfoWars, White covered politics, entertainment, and current affairs, TimesNowNews reported.

TimesNowNews reported:

White covered many politically charged topics for InfoWars, including international affairs and high-profile controversies. One of his notable articles reported on Romania’s ban on presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, which led to widespread protests. Another focused on Glenn Beck’s claim that the Epstein client list would be released if Kash Patel became FBI Director. Beyond InfoWars, White’s work also appeared on platforms like Scribd and TRANSCEND.

A motive for the murder has not been released at this time.