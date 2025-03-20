DACA Recipient from Texas Busted in Louisiana for Smuggling Mexican Migrant to Florida, Says BP Chief

St. Patrick’s Day turned out to be a bad day for human smuggling as police in Louisiana arrested a man for driving a Mexican national from Austin, Texas, to Florida. The alleged human smuggler, also a Mexican national, previously received legal status in the U.S. under the Obama-Biden era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks tweeted a photo showing the arrest of a Mexican DACA recipient in Louisiana for human smuggling. Banks said the man was driving a previously deported Mexican illegal alien from Austin to Florida.

Banks said the DACA recipient picked up the previously deported Mexican illegal alien in Austin and was supposed to drive him to Florida. Louisiana Highway Patrol troopers disrupted their St. Patrick’s Day plans and placed them both in custody. The duo were turned over to ICE where the DACA recipient will likely have his status stripped and be deported to Mexico.

The previously deported illegal alien from Mexico could face prosecution under 8USC1326 for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Illegal actions like these undermine the integrity and privilege of any special immigration program-with privilege comes the responsibility to uphold the law,” Chief Banks stated.