Texas Janitor Gets 6 Years for Spreading STDs by Peeing in Office Water Bottles

HOUSTON, Texas — A janitor who worked in a Texas medical facility was sentenced this week to six years in prison after he spread sexually transmitted diseases by peeing in women’s water bottles. The man infected at least 13 women.

Prosecutors in Houston charged Lucio Catarino Diaz, 57, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he peed or spread other bodily fluids on water bottles being provided to women and a Houston area medical office building. This week, he pleaded guilty to one count and received a light sentence of six years in state prison. The remaining cases involving the other women were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court records obtained by Breitbart Texas.

The indictments stated that Diaz urinated in or touched his penis and bodily fluids into water bottles and then placed them on women’s desks. The New Caney, Texas, resident was reportedly infected with herpes and hepatitis A, which he spread to at least 13 women, Fox 26 Houston reported shortly after the incidents in October 2022.

Court documents obtained by Breitbart show that several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were dismissed for “technical” reasons. The cases were reindicted in 2024. The judgment, signed by 339th District Court Judge Teiva Bell, shows the defendant was sentenced to six years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He received a credit for 880 days he spent in the Harris County jail while awaiting trial. He could become eligible for parole in 215 days.

A woman working in the East Houston-area medical building became suspicious after tasting and smelling the water in a bottle left on her desk. She later placed a hidden camera to watch her desk, Fox 26 reported. The video showed Diaz, who worked for a janitorial contracting company, approaching her desk. He began to rub his penis on the interior of the water bottle, “even turning it upwards to ensure he touched the water,” the article states.

When finally confronted by police, Diaz reportedly admitted to the crime and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The deadly weapons were his urine and other bodily fluids.

By January 2023, at least 13 women reportedly tested positive for STDs, the article stated. The women filed a lawsuit against Diaz, the cleaning company he worked for, the owner of the medical building and the management company. The law seeks $1 million in damages.

Diaz signed admonishments and a judicial confession to the crimes during his plea bargain process. The Harris County District Clerk’s website lists Diaz as a U.S. citizen. However, in the admonishments document signed by Diaz and his attorney, the attorney made several marks emphasizing a paragraph warning of immigration consequences for non-U.S. citizens. Diaz also signed that he speaks Spanish and had a translator review the documents with him.

Breitbart Texas contacted immigration officials to learn if Diaz is a U.S. citizen and if ICE has any records on him. An immediate response was not available at press time.

A written statement from one of the victims said, “His disgusting actions have left many of us with permanent health concerns,” the Fox 26 report revealed.