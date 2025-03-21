10 Alien Sex Offenders Arrested in Miami Border Patrol Sector

Miami Border Patrol Agents teamed up with ICE and local police to arrest ten illegal aliens in the last week. Each of these criminal aliens has convictions for sex offenses, including child sex offenses.

An enforcement operation involving Border Patrol agents from the Miami Sector, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of ten illegal aliens who were living in the Florida Keys. The criminal aliens had convictions for a variety of sex offenses.

Those include:

Lewd & lascivious acts on a child under Age 16

Lewd & lascivious sexual battery with a victim 12-15 years old

Statutory sexual seduction

Solicitation of a child

In addition to the ten alien sex offenders, ICE also arrested a Cuban national with a homicide conviction and another Cuban national with charges of animal cruelty (choking and kicking a small dog).

“Each of these individuals posed a threat to the communities which we live in. The Miami Sector Border Patrol remains committed to protecting our communities and enforcing our immigration laws. I am grateful for the work of our agents and law enforcement partners who supported this effort,” said Jeffrey Dinise, Chief Patrol Agent of the Miami Sector.

The criminal aliens were turned over to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers and placed in removal proceedings, officials reported.