Navy Deploys Guided-Missile Destroyer to Defend U.S. Southern Border

The United States Navy deployed an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer to support border security operations. A contingent of U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement personnel will augment the ship’s crew.

The Navy announced over the weekend it is deploying the USS Spruance (DDG 111) from San Diego in support of U.S. border security operations off the California coast. “Spruance will be accompanied by an embedded U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET),” Navy officials disclosed.

“USS Spruance’s deployment as part of U.S. Northern Command’s southern border mission brings additional capability and expands the geography of unique military capabilities working with the Department of Homeland Security,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM). “With Spruance off the West Coast and USS Gravely in the Gulf of America, our maritime presence contributes to the all-domain, coordinated DOD response to the Presidential Executive Order and demonstrates our resolve to achieve operational control of the border.”

The destroyer returned in December from a five-month deployment to the Middle East in support of the 5th and 7th fleets and the USS Abraham Carrier Lincoln Strike Group.

“Spruance brings maritime capabilities to USNORTHCOM AOR in response to Presidential executive orders and a national emergency declaration and clarification of the military’s role in protecting the territorial integrity of the United States,” USNORTHCOM officials reported.

On his second day in office, President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 1,500 active-duty military personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border, Breitbart Texas reported from Washington, D.C. On January 20, Breitbart reported that President Donald Trump signed an executive order, “Clarifying the Military’s Role in Protecting the Territorial Integrity of the United States.” It was one of ten executive orders relating to border security and illegal immigration signed on Monday by the newly sworn commander-in-chief.

A few days later, a contingency of U.S. Marines landed along the border in Southern California as part of the president’s deployment order.