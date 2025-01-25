WATCH: Marines Land in California in Support of Trump’s Border Mission

A contingent of U.S. Marines landed in the San Diego Sector to assist Border Patrol agents. The Department of Defense ordered the Marine deployment in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order, signed on Monday.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted a video on X showing a contingent of U.S. Marines landing in the San Diego Sector. The Marines landed in CV-22 Osprey aircraft.

“On Thursday, U.S.B.P.’s San Diego sector received assistance from the U.S. Marine Corps as they provide a critical partnership and needed support in our mission to protect and secure our nation’s borders,” Banks wrote.

The White House posted a video on Friday showing more actions being taken by the Marines. In addition to the Osprey landings, the video shows cargo trucks working along the border wall.

Fox 5 San Diego reported that 500 Marines from Camp Pendleton were deployed this week in support of President Donald Trump’s executive order to use active-duty military forces to secure the border. The Marines are under orders from U.S. Northern Command following an executive order signed by President Trump on Monday.

CBS8 San Diego reported that the Marine Expeditionary Force has deployed to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol Station and Brown Field Airport near Otay Mesa, California.

In the week leading up to Trump’s inauguration on Monday, San Diego Sector agents apprehended 1,647 migrants from 49 countries, Chief Patricia McGurk-Daniel posted on X.

The apprehended migrants include 68 unaccompanied alien children. The agents also interdicted 27 human smuggling attempts.