Convicted Murderer Caught Sneaking into Texas on Train from Mexico

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a criminal alien during a train check 50 miles inland from the Texas-Mexico border. The man has a criminal history that includes a 2012 murder in North Carolina.
Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials posted a report on X showing the arrest of a previously deported criminal alien. During routine checks, the Uvalde Station agents found the man hiding on a train approximately 50 miles inland from the U.S.-Mexico border.
Officials say the agents took the man into custody during the railway train check and discovered he was a previously deported criminal alien. His criminal offenses included a 2012 conviction for murder in the state of North Carolina.
The agents took him into custody and referred him to the Department of Justice for prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. He could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted on the 8 USC 1326 charge.
Officials did not disclose his name, nationality, or other demographic information on the criminal alien.
The sector re-stated the warning from the Trump administration that the border is closed to illegal border crossers. Comstock Station agents apprehended a Polish migrant who they say illegally crossed the border. He, too, is being referred for prosecution under 8 USC 1325.
Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.
