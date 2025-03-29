Convicted Murderer Caught Sneaking into Texas on Train from Mexico

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a criminal alien during a train check 50 miles inland from the Texas-Mexico border. The man has a criminal history that includes a 2012 murder in North Carolina.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials posted a report on X showing the arrest of a previously deported criminal alien. During routine checks, the Uvalde Station agents found the man hiding on a train approximately 50 miles inland from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials say the agents took the man into custody during the railway train check and discovered he was a previously deported criminal alien. His criminal offenses included a 2012 conviction for murder in the state of North Carolina.

The agents took him into custody and referred him to the Department of Justice for prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. He could face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted on the 8 USC 1326 charge.

Officials did not disclose his name, nationality, or other demographic information on the criminal alien.

The sector re-stated the warning from the Trump administration that the border is closed to illegal border crossers. Comstock Station agents apprehended a Polish migrant who they say illegally crossed the border. He, too, is being referred for prosecution under 8 USC 1325.