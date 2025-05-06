Trump: Mexican President Afraid of Cartels, Remains Silent

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, refused to answer questions about her fear of cartels in order not to go against previous comments made by U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

During her morning news conference, Sheinbaum fielded a question from a reporter who asked about Trump’s comment that she was afraid of cartels. Trump’s comment came after he discussed a phone call with Sheinbaum, during which he offered to send U.S. troops to Mexico to help fight drug cartels, but she refused. Trump complimented Sheinbaum but claimed that she is so afraid of cartels that she can’t think straight.

Sheinbaum avoided the question when asked about Trump’s remarks, claiming that the U.S. and Mexican governments had great communication. She claimed that they had five phone calls during Trump’s three months in office. Sheinbaum said she would not be having conversations through media statements that could lead to misunderstandings, but would talk directly with the U.S government.

Sheinbaum claimed that when Trump offered to send troops, she declined because she had tried to keep Mexico’s sovereignty intact. However, in many other areas, both governments have been cooperating in a healthy fashion.

Sheinbaum complimented Trump for recently having come out against illegal arms smuggling.

“That is something that we had not seen from a U.S president, and it is important for Mexico that they stop the arms trafficking,” Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum said that thanks to the healthy communication between the U.S. and Mexico, her country is in a preferential spot when dealing with the ongoing tariffs the Trump administration is imposing on other countries.

