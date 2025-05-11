Suspected Saudi Terrorist Questioned in 9/11 Attack Arrested by ICE After Release from Sanctuary Colorado Jail

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested a suspected Saudi terrorist after he was released by the Arapahoe County Jail in Colorado last week. The criminal alien was questioned after the 9/11 terrorist attack and illegally re-entered the United States on multiple occasions.

Denver ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers arrested 58-year-old Homaidan Ali Ilbrahim Al-Turki after sanctuary county jail officials in Centennial, Colorado, released him on May 6. He has an extensive criminal and immigration history and an administrative order of removal from 2013.

Officials first encountered Al-Turki after he illegally entered the United States at an unknown location in 1993. He left the U.S. in 1993 only to illegally re-enter the country at an unknown location in 1994.

Law enforcement questioned Al-Turki in 2001 in connection to the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States. He departed the country at an unknown time and place later that year.

In 2002, the suspected Saudi terrorist lawfully entered the United States. Four years later, an Arapahoe County district court convicted him of 12 counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, and two counts of false imprisonment. ICE officials stated that the court also convicted him of theft of more than $15,000.

ICE officials took him back into custody on May 6 after his release by Arapahoe County officials. He is expected to be deported based on the administrative order of removal filed in 2013.