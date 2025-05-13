Five Suspected Tren de Aragua Members Shot Inside Mexico City Bar

A group of gunmen fired into a crowded bar, hitting five Venezuelan migrants suspected of being members of the Tren De Aragua gang. Two of the TDA members died during the attack, while three others sustained injuries.

The attack occurred on Monday night at the Foro Santa Maria bar in Mexico City’s Cuauhtemoc borough. The gunmen, who remain at large, went into the bar, fired over two dozen shots at the table where the five victims were seated, and then fled. The victims included three men and two women. By the time paramedics arrived, two of the men had died from their injuries.

Local journalist Carlos Jimenez reported that the five victims are known TDA members and that the Venezuelan gang had been working with the local cartel La Unión de Tepito. The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Anti-Union gang. This criminal organization has been fighting with La Unión de Tepito for control of drug distribution territories and extortion rackets.

As Breitbart Texas reported, La Unión de Tepito is the dominant criminal organization in Mexico City and has had various alliances with drug cartels in the past. La Union has been tied to the Sinaloa Cartel and, most recently, to Cartel Jalisco New Generation. A large part of the violent crimes in Mexico City are tied to La Union or their turf wars with rival organizations.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.