California Couple Charged with Impeding ICE Agents by Attempting to Ram Car

Federal agents arrested a South Los Angeles couple this week on charges relating to a February incident where the couple allegedly tried to ram an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle. The couple reportedly drove into oncoming traffic to stop the ICE agents from executing an immigration arrest warrant.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced the arrests and charges this week following the arrest of Gustavo Torres, 28, and Kiara Jaime-Flores, 34. The South LA couple are charged with conspiracy to impede or injure an officer.

“These defendants are charged with knowingly and recklessly putting federal agents’ lives in danger,” United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said in a written statement. “Anyone who deliberately gets in the way of immigration officers doing their job will face criminal prosecution and the prospect of doing time in a federal prison cell.”

The incident occurred on February 28 as special agents with ICE Homeland Security Investigations attempted to serve four search warrants at multiple residences in Los Angeles. As agents approached a home in South Los Angeles, prosecutors say a small crowd of protesters gathered and directed “hostile remarks at the agents.” The agents got back into their vehicle to leave the area.

As the agents approached the intersection of 61st Street and Broadway in South Los Angeles, the defendants allegedly drove a Honda Fit and pulled in front of one of the government vehicles to block its pathway. Prosecutors said the couple then went into oncoming traffic on 61st Street and passed two other government vehicles before pulling in front of one of the government vehicles.

The driver allegedly slammed on the brakes in front of the police unit in an apparent attempt to cause a collision.

Prosecutors said Torres and Flores aggressively pursued the police vehicles for two miles and crossed multiple lanes of traffic while attempting to chase the ICE agents.

Each defendant could face up to six years in federal prison if convicted.