WATCH: 64 Migrants Self-Deport from Texas on Project Homecoming Flight

HOUSTON, Texas — Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced the first charter flight of migrants choosing to self-deport by utilizing the CBP Home app. Officials said 64 migrants from Honduras and Colombia departed from Houston as part of Project Homecoming.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem celebrated the first flight of Project Homecoming with a post on social media showing migrants boarding an aircraft in Houston. The flight carried 64 migrants from Colombia and Honduras back to their home countries after they previously entered the United States illegally. The migrants used the rebuilt CBP Home app to sign up for the flight and receive a travel stipend of $1,000 to voluntarily return home.

“If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home,” Noem wrote. “If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return.”

“If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way,” the secretary added.

DHS officials posted a video on X showing the migrants boarding a bus in Houston and being taken to their charter flight.

“All participants were offered the same benefits as any illegal alien who self-deports using the CBP Home App,” officials stated. “They received travel assistance, a $1,000 stipend, and preserved the possibility they could one day return to the United States legally.”

The flight included 38 Honduran nationals and 28 Colombians, DHS officials stated. The Honduran migrants received a warm welcome home when they arrived in their home country. In addition to the $1,000 travel stipend from the United States government, Honduran migrants received a $100 bonus per adult, food vouchers, and employment assistance.

The 26 Colombian migrants were welcomed by the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migration Colombia, and their families. Officials with the COlombian Family Welfare Institute and the Department of Social Prosperity provided social services to the returnees.

Officials stressed that these migrants voluntarily chose self-deportation and this was not part of an ICE removal operation.

“This charter flight is one of the first actions the Department has taken to fulfill President Trump’s recent proclamation to create Project Homecoming,” DHS stated.