Texas Border Town ICE Raid at Flea Market Yields 6 Arrests

A targeted immigration enforcement operation at an Alamo, Texas, flea market led to the arrest of six suspected illegal aliens. One of the men targeted in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation was previously arrested for attempted capital murder, officials stated.

ICE agents in the Rio Grande Valley area of operations conducted a targeted enforcement operation at a flea market on Sunday, ICE Homeland Security Investigations officials reported on social media. The raid on the flea market led to the arrest of six people agents believe are in the United States without documentation.

Officials say that one of the arrested migrants was arrested in 2023 for attempted capital murder. No additional details about that alleged crime were provided in the statement. It is not known if any of the others arrested have criminal histories.

The ICE raid took place at the Mercadome Flea Market and the Alamo Dance Hall on Sunday, KURV reported.

KRGV News 5 in the Rio Grande Valley posted a video showing ICE agents placing a man in handcuffs into a black SUV.

The local ABC affiliate reported that a tint shop manager said he saw agents walking up to people at the flea market. “I did see some people running, and those guys are the ones they ended up taking,” Lopez told KRGV. “People ran and they were apprehended.”

He said agents came through his shop and asked for IDs. “We gave them our IDs” and “they had no other questions.”

News 5 reported that ICE agents, along with Texas law enforcement, raided three “sexually oriented businesses in the RGV area on Friday. Five people were arrested in these operations.