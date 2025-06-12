Fetterman to Israel: Keep Wiping Out Iranian Leadership, Nuclear Personnel

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) pledged his support of the attack by Israel on Iran, saying Israel should “keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel.” He posted his remarks on social media a short time after the news of Israel’s pre-emptive bombing of Iran hit the press.

“Our commitment to Israel must be absolute and I fully support this attack,” Fewtterman wrote on X. “Keep wiping out Iranian leadership and the nuclear personnel.”

He said the U.S. “must” provide the necessary military, intelligence, and weaponry to support the Israeli strike against Iran.

Reports broke Thursday evening, Eastern Time, that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency after launching a strategic attack against Iranian leadership and its nuclear development programs, Breitbart News reported. Videos quickly emerged on social media showing smoke rising from multiple locations in Tehran, Iran.

Additional reports indicated strikes by the Israeli Air Force against nuclear facilities in Natanz and Fordow.

A video posted by OSINTdefender shows flames and smoke rising from the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced “Operation Rising Lion,” which he described as a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to “Israel’s very survival.” He pledged to continue the attack for several days to “remove the threat.”

Journalist Nick Sortor reported that the Israeli military killed Iran’s Military Chief of Staff in the attack.