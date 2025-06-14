Minnesota State Rep, Husband Assassinated, State Senator, Wife, also Shot

A Minnesota state representative and her husband were shot and killed in a brutal attack at their home on Saturday morning. A state senator and his wife were also attacked and shot multiple times in their homes about an hour before the attack on the representative.

Democrat State Representative Melissa Hortman is dead after a person allegedly wearing a police uniform shot her and her husband. The man, believed to be a police impersonator, fired on police officers who arrived at the home to conduct a safety check, CNN reported. The gunman ran back into the house and fled the scene. Police say the vehicle was a black SUV made up to look like a real police vehicle.

Hortman served as the speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The attack on Hortman followed a similar attack on Democrat State Senator John Hoffman about an hour and a half earlier. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) called the attacks a “politically motivated assassination.”

Walz said:

We’re here today because an unspeakable tragedy has unfolded in Minnesota. My good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination. Our state lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends. Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor and a sense of service. She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many.

The governor reported that the senator and his wife survived the attack and are out of surgery.