Chaos Erupts as ‘No Kings’ Demonstrators Leave Texas Capitol Grounds for Street Protest

AUSTIN, Texas — The anti-Trump “No Kings” protest held on the grounds of the Texas Capitol continued long after the scheduled close as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Austin. The protesters, some wearing dark clothing, helmets, face coverings, and gas masks, blocked traffic, taunted police, overturned garbage receptacles, and moved barricades into the downtown streets until finally being dispersed by authorities several hours later.



Showing great restraint, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, some mounted on horseback and motorcycles, assisted Austin Police Department officers in keeping the unruly crowd from reaching nearby Interstate 35. Breitbart Texas observed the efforts by protesters and police for more than three hours after the “No Kings” event sponsored by the Democrat party spilled into the downtown area.

Several protesters were arrested after the large crowd refused to obey orders to remain out of the streets and to disperse after authorities deemed the protest to be an unlawful assembly late in the evening near 8th Street and Colorado Avenue. Protesters at one point were cornered by authorities after ignoring numerous warnings to stay off the downtown streets, but managed to break through a line of officers and continue marching in the streets.

Authorities dispersed tear gas on several street corners after the crowd attempted to rush police lines set up to contain the protesters. Breitbart Texas observed two arrests shortly before the crowd finally dispersed at around 11:00 p.m. Law enforcement officers endured hours of vulgar taunts by the crowd at each downtown intersection where the officers were stationed to contain the demonstrators.



As reported by Breitbart Texas, earlier in the day, the group of protesters gathered on the grounds of the Texas Capitol as speakers urged attendees to resist the Trump administration and fight back against “The King.” U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett at one point addressed the crowd, calling them “Patriots, who will never bow down to a King,” going on to refer to President Trump as a tyrant in front of one protester proudly waving a sign that read, “8647.”

