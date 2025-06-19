Illegal Alien Charged with Recording Woman in Texas Brewery Bathroom

HOUSTON, Texas — A Mexican man who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally is accused of secretly recording women in a Houston-area brewery. Immigration officers placed a detainer on him due to his status.

Houston police detectives arrested Edrie G. Vierya, 40, this month for the alleged secret recording of a woman in the bathroom of the Bad Astronaut Brewery in July 2024, Fox 26 Houston reported. The complaining witness told the local Fox News affiliate that Vierya tried to record her by sliding his phone under the stall door.

“It was a very private moment that was no longer private,” she told the reporter.

The woman, who identified herself to Fox as Crusilla Bilton, said she ran out of the bathroom to try to chase the man down. Video from the brewery shows Vierya running out of the bathroom.

The brewery manager said she turned over the video to Houston Police Department officers within 24 hours of the incident. Manager Tiare Austin noted she also searched social media to try to find any information on the suspect.

The police investigation led to the identification of Vierya as the suspect in the attempted recording. Police charged the Mexican national on June 13 and took him into custody four days later, the report states.

Court records show the man is charged with invasive recording in a bathroom. The offense is a State Jail Felony. On May 29, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 1465 into law. When the law goes into effect on September 1, persons convicted of the crime will be required to register as sex offenders.

In March, another illegal alien was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison after he was caught spreading bodily fluids, including urine and saliva, on water bottles at a Houston-area medical office building, Breitbart Texas reported.

The indictments stated that Lucio Catairino Diaz urinated in or touched his penis and bodily fluids into water bottles and then placed them on women’s desks. The New Caney, Texas, resident was reportedly infected with herpes and hepatitis A, which he spread to at least 13 women, Fox 26 Houston reported shortly after the incidents in October 2022.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officials told Breitbart that Diaz, a criminal alien from Mexico, entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location. ERO officers placed a detainer on the man at the Harris County Jail.

A written statement from one of the victims said, “His disgusting actions have left many of us with permanent health concerns,” the Fox 26 report revealed.

