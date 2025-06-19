‘Sophisticated Cross-Border Tunnel’ Found Linking San Diego to Tijuana

Border Patrol agents in San Diego found a sophisticated cross-border smuggling tunnel that connects California to Tijuana, Mexico. The tunnel reportedly extended more than 1,000 feet into the United States from Mexico.

San Diego Sector Tunnel Team agents discovered a cross-border tunnel in April that appeared to still be under construction, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The agents found that the tunnel crossed under the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

“As we continue to strengthen the nation’s air, and maritime border security, it’s not surprising that foreign terrorist organizations would resort to underground routes,” said Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector. “Disruption of narcotics smuggling tunnels is critical to protecting American lives.”

The sophisticated tunnel contained a rail track to quickly move cargo from Mexico into the United States, CBP photos revealed. Officials carefully mapped the tunnel, which they say extended more than 2,900 feet. The tunnel measured 42 inches in height and 28 inches in width and was about 50 feet underground at its deepest point.

Officials say the tunnel appeared to be headed to a nearby commercial warehouse. In addition to the smuggling track, the tunnel had an electrical wiring system, lighting, and ventilation systems.

When agents made entry to the tunnel, they found multiple makeshift barriers designed to impede agents ability to move south through the tunnel. Agents eventually identified a possible exit point located in Mexico and contacted Mexican law enforcement officials.

Earlier this week, ICE Homeland Security Investigations and the Government of Mexico teamed up to find the exact location in Nueva Tijuana. Mexican police executed a search warrant on the residence and found the tunnel hidden under “freshly laid tile.”

Based on the track and dimensions of the tunnel, officials believe the tunnel was designed to move large quantities of drugs into the United States from Mexico.

Earlier this year, Breitbart Texas reported that Mexican officials and El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents discovered a cross-border tunnel. It appeared this tunnel was designed to aid in the smuggling of migrants into the U.S., officials stated.

It was the second consecutive day that tunnels were found in the area. Other tunnels were found in the area other tunnels were found in January, Breitbart reported.

In March, the House of Representatives passed legislation requiring an annual report to Congress relating to cross-border smuggling tunnels. The bill, H.R. 495, passed the House on a vote of 402-1. The lone nay vote came from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

