Mexican Cops Find Migrant-Smuggling Tunnel from Mexico to El Paso

Authorities in Mexico discovered a new tunnel believed to be used by cartel members to smuggle migrants into El Paso, Texas.

The discovery occurred this week in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, and El Paso, where authorities on both sides of the border worked together to find the underground structures and stop any human smuggling operations in the area.

The tunnel was found near Gate 28 of the border fence, where authorities discovered the tunnel connected to the city’s water drainage network.

On the Mexican side of the border, Mexican military forces issued a prepared statement claiming that they received information about a tunnel being used to smuggle people into Texas. Authorities on the Mexican side searched Boulevard IV Siglos where they spotted the tunnel entrance.

Inside the tunnel, authorities found clothing, food wrappers, and other items that had been dropped by individuals crossing into Texas.

The discovery of the tunnel comes at a time when Ciudad Juarez continues to be one of the immigration hotspots used by human smugglers to move both migrants and asylum seekers into Texas.

In recent weeks, authorities in Mexico have seen an increase in human smuggling and asylum seeker caravans as they try to reach the United States before the arrival of the Trump administration on January 20.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.