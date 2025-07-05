Wasserman Schultz: Alligator Alcatraz Is Bad, Dodges on Alternative

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) criticized the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility but declined to say what would be a better solution if migrants need to be housed.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “I know you’ve put out a statement around this facility. But if these migrants do need to be housed somewhere, what in Florida would be a better solution? What would you recommend to the president and Gov. DeSantis (R) for that matter?”

Wasserman Schultz responded, “Donald Trump is full of baloney. He isn’t having the most violent, dangerous undocumented immigrants detained. The overwhelming majority of people they are detaining are having ICE agents that are masked snatch people off of job sites and they’re taking in people who are here making a better way of life for themselves…that have been contributing to our economy. He made a million people undocumented overnight by yanking TPS and humanitarian parole from half a million Venezuelans and half a million Haitians who did it the right way, followed the rules. He is lying when he says that he is prioritizing the worst of the worst. And that Alligator Alcatraz…site is on a very environmentally sensitive site that was abandoned years ago when they were planning an airport because it was deemed too environmentally sensitive. It’s — we’re in the middle of hurricane season, just yesterday, while DeSantis and Trump were doing their press conference, it started to flood while he was speaking, because it was raining so hard and their infrastructure is so flimsy that it would blow away like matchsticks in a hurricane, to say nothing of the fact that it is on sacred tribal land that they have never consulted with the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida on. This is a boondoggle and a stunt and an inhumane one at that, and it’s wildly inappropriate.”

