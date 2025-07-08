DHS: San Antonio City Council Candidate Calls for Shooting ICE Agents

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that a San Antonio City Council candidate called for the shooting of ICE agents on the streets of Los Angeles. The threat by the self-described Democrat political consultant comes as ICE agents are increasingly assaulted, and a Border Patrol station in Texas came under attack from a gunman.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin posted on social media that San Antonio City Council Candidate Matthew Gauna called for the killing of ICE agents in Los Angeles. “I wanna see a few dead ICE agents Los Angeles! Don’t let me down.”

McLaughlin called the threat “depraved.”

The post by Gauna was subsequently removed, but not before others on X grabbed screenshots of the threat calling for the assassination of ICE agents.

Gauna’s post appears to be a reply to a Fox News post by Bill Melugin.

Gauna appeared to have been angered by the enforcement action in Los Angeles’s MacArthur Park. During the raid, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confronted ICE agents and military personnel, as reported by Breitbart News.

The post also came on the same day that Ryan Louis Mosqueda donned tactical gear and attacked a U.S. Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas. Law enforcement officers and agents quickly responded, neutralizing the attacker, as reported by Breitbart.

Many on social media quickly called for the arrest and prosecution of Gauna.

Texas Attorney General candidate Aaron Reitz also called for Gauna’s arrest.

McLaughlin seemed to be of the same mindset. “We’ll see you soon,” she said in her post.