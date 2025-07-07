Active Shooter in Tactical Gear Storms Border Patrol Station in Texas—Cops Neutralize Attacker

A gunman wearing black tactical gear stormed a U.S. Border Patrol station in South Texas where he got in a shootout with federal agents and police before authorities neutralized him.

The identity of the gunman remains unknown; however, preliminary information provided to Breitbart Texas by multiple law enforcement sources revealed that on Monday early morning, a gunman wearing a black tactical vest and carrying various firearms arrived at a U.S Border Patrol annex building at the McAllen airport and began firing. Agents inside fought back as McAllen Police officers rushed to the scene and also clashed with the gunman.



After an intense exchange of gunfire, authorities were able to kill the gunman; however, one law enforcement official was injured in the exchange and was rushed to a nearby local hospital, where he is listed as being in stable condition and expected to recover.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

