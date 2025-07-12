Mourners Gather at Kerrville Memorial Display in Aftermath of Texas Floods

KERRVILLE, Texas — Immeasurable sorrow and grief can be felt in the air along the banks of the Guadalupe River in the quaint Texas Hill Country town of Kerrville. A downtown memorial honoring more than 100 flood victims, many of them children, is a stark reminder of the horrendous loss of life caused by the Independence Day weekend floods.

As of late Friday, 103 deaths had been counted in Kerr County alone — 36 of whom are children who perished in the early morning flood event impacting several Hill Country counties on July 4th. The statewide death toll stands at 129, with 160 still missing.

Breitbart Texas visited the memorial on Water Street, located just above the banks of the Guadalupe River, on Friday. As recovery workers searched the banks below and clean-up efforts continued in the aftermath of the flood, the memorial drew mourners who prayed and left messages of comfort on pictures of the deceased, many of whom are children.

An overwhelming sense of sadness could be felt as many visiting the memorial were small children, who, along with their parents, were attempting to make some sense of the tragic loss that occurred a mere seven days earlier. Volunteers staffed the memorial, which consists of thousands of fresh flowers attached to a chain link fence that includes pictures of the victims.

As mourners arrived, some staff members would hand out flowers to the visitors, allowing them to add them to the interactive memorial. Some added personalized messages to the victims. In one instance, a mourner added a note that read, “I hope you have a great time in heaven.” The handwriting on the small note affixed onto the photo of Hanna Lawrence, who perished along with her 8-year-old twin sister at Camp Mystic, appears to have come from the hand of a child.

The fifty-foot-long memorial is the brainchild of Miami, Florida, artist Leo Soto. The artist travels to areas hard hit by disaster to create spaces where people can grieve and express their loss interactively. The story of his inspiration for the Kerrville memorial was featured in a WFLA News 8 report that describes his passion for helping others cope during times of tragedy.

Soto told News 8 that the idea of placing the photos is the first phase in the memorial installation. Participating in the memorial wall involves affixing photos and placing fresh flowers. This initiates a process that allows the memorial to grow as additional flowers and mementos are added by those honoring the victims of the flood. Soto calls the memorial a “Wall of Hope.” The installation begins once Soto receives permission from cities and businesses to set up the memorials that include thousands of donated flowers. Soto, according to WFLA, does this in the hope of giving people grieving during the thick of devastation “a chance to exhale.”

Nearby, other expressions of grief were visible near shops and businesses in the downtown area. One such demonstration of the loss was a small tree adorned with multi-colored ribbons to honor those lost and still missing.

