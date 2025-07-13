‘I Won’t Miss,’ Texas Man Wrote in Alleged Threat to Assassinate Trump

Police in San Antonio arrested a Texas man Thursday night after he allegedly threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump. The alleged threat was made in a Facebook post, where the man reportedly wrote, “I won’t miss.”

San Antonio police officers arrested 52-year-old Robert Herrera for threatening to assassinate President Trump via a Facebook post. The threat happened three days before the first anniversary of the attack that nearly took the then-presidential candidate’s life.

“I won’t miss,” Herrera wrote on Facebook in response to an article posted by a San Antonio news outlet’s coverage of the president’s planned trip to the Texas Hill Country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas reported on Friday. Herrera’s post included a photo of President Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents after the shooting that struck Trump on July 13, 2024.

Another Facebook user replied to Herrera’s threat, saying, “You won’t get the chance.” Herrera replied, “I’ll just come for you,” and included a photo of an assault rifle with a loaded magazine, prosecutors stated.

After learning of the threat, police in San Antonio arrested Herrera, who now faces federal charges of threatening to assassinate the president and interstate threatening communications, DOJ officials stated. If convicted, the Texas man could face up to five years in federal prison on each charge.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas said, “I want to thank Chief McManus and his team at SAPD for their swift response to this threat. To be clear, these types of threats will not be taken lightly, and we will always take a swift, aggressive approach, as was done here.”

U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge for the San Antonio Field Office Brian Gibson added, “Investigating threats towards individuals under Secret Service protection are treated as our highest priority. This is one of the countless reasons the Secret Service prides ourselves on forging and maintaining relationships with other law enforcement agencies.”

FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp said, “While the FBI fully supports and defends every American’s right to free speech, it is important to understand that threatening violence against any individual is not constitutionally protected speech; it is a federal crime.”

In conclusion, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus stated, “I want to commend the individual who reported the threatened violence against POTUS. Law enforcement cannot do this job without the assistance of our community.”