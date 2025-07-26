Serial Butt Sniffer Arrested Again in California

A Glendale man with a history of lewd behavior was arrested after police received a report of a suspicious individual loitering in a California department store in Burbank, California. Police officers arrested 38-year-old Calese Carron Crowder after officers allegedly observed the man crouching behind a woman and sniffing her buttocks, a lewd act Crowder is suspected of committing in the past.

According to a Burbank Police Department press release, officers responded to a report of a suspicious individual in the Nordstrom Rack department store at 1601 North Victory Place. Upon arrival, police were informed by store employees that the man had left the store. Police began searching the surrounding businesses in the hope of locating the man nearby.

During a search of a nearby Walmart, Calese Carron Crowder was located moving around the various departments of the big-box retailer. Using the store’s surveillance system, officers monitored the suspect as he walked through the women’s department, where he was observed following a female customer.

According to the officers, Crowder was observed and captured on video as he crouched behind the female customer and inappropriately sniffed her buttocks. After observing the lewd behavior, officers approached Calese Crowder and detained him for further investigation.

According to authorities, Crowder is a registered sex offender, on active parole, who has a long history of peeping, prowling, and residential burglary in the Burbank and Glendale area. This incident is not the first incident where Crowder has been suspected of committing a lewd olfactory offense. In August 2023, Calese Crowder was the subject of a viral video posted on TikTok showing him creeping up behind a woman in a Barnes & Noble bookstore and crouching as he appears to sniff the unsuspecting customer’s buttocks.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Crowder’s criminal history dates back much further. Police say he was arrested in June 2011 for a series of peeping and residential burglaries in their city. He was convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Records show that Crowder was suspected of several reported cases of peeping and burglaries that occurred between 2020 and 2021. Glendale authorities again arrested Crowder in September 2021 and charged him with prowling and disorderly conduct, the police statement revealed.

Crowder is being held on $100,000 bail and faces one count of loitering with intent to commit a crime. According to authorities, his next court appearance following his latest arrest is scheduled for August 1, 2025.

