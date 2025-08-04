3 Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Released by Biden into U.S. Charged in Texas Capital Murder Case

Three criminal illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration are now charged with capital murder in connection to a Garland, Texas, killing. The three Venezuelan nationals allegedly shot and killed a security guard at a Motel 6 in Garland. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials placed an immigration detainer on the three accused killers.

Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez, Jose Trivino-Cruz, and Jesus Bellorin-Guzman are charged in Garland with capital murder following the shooting death of 48-year-old Santiago Lopez Morales, a Motel 6 security guard. Two of the men are also charged with aggravated robbery. One of these is also charged with indecent assault, ICE officials stated.

“Three depraved criminal illegal aliens from Venezuela were released into the U.S. under the Biden administration and are now facing capital murder and robbery charges for shooting and killing a man at a motel in Dallas County, Texas,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, these criminal illegal aliens’ crime spree is OVER. These vicious criminals have no place in the United States. ICE has lodged a detainer to ensure they are removed from our country after they face justice for their heinous crimes.”

ICE officials report:

Yosguar Aponte-Jimenez crossed the southern border illegally on May 3, 2023, and was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration. Aponte-Jimenez is charged with capital murder and remains in custody. Jose Trivino-Cruz entered the U.S. illegally unvetted via the CBP One app on October 9, 2024, and was released into the country by the Biden administration. Trivino-Cruz is charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, and incident assault and remains in custody. Jesus Bellorin-Guzman illegally entered the U.S. unvetted via the CBP One app on January 6, 2025, and was released into the country by the Biden administration. Bellorin-Guzman is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery and remains in custody.

Fox4 in Dallas reports that Garland police officers responded to a call at the Motel 6 regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found the security guard, Morales, on the ground with a gunshot wound. An ambulance took the guard to a hospital, where he later died from his wounds. Police learned from witnesses that two of the men had been involved in a robbery at another motel.

An affidavit reported by Fox4 revealed that the woman who was robbed at the earlier incident told Morales about the robbery. Morales apparently lured the men to the motel by posing as a prostitute. When they arrived at the Motel 6, he approached them, leading to the shooting death. A complete timeline of the incident is available on the Fox4 website.

The earlier robbery reportedly took place at a Deluxe Inn in Garland. The complaining witness reported that two of the men pushed their way into her room and robbed her. One of the men, Jose Trivino-Cruz, allegedly forced her to undress and assaulted her. They reportedly took her earrings, cash, a gold medallion, and her ID card.

Fox4 reported that the men admitted to arranging meetings with prostitutes in order to rob them. Jimenez said they had carried out more than 25 such robberies.

A Texas judge set their bonds at $1.5 million, $2.25 million, and $3.255 million. They are currently being held in the Dallas County jail and immigration officials lodged a detainer against their release.

ICE officials did not disclose if the three men are connected to the Tren de Aragua gang. The Trump adminstration declared Tren de Aragua to be a foreign terrorist organization earlier this year.