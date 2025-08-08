Mexican President: ‘U.S. not Coming to Mexico with their Military’

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum claimed U.S. troops will not be entering her country to fight drug cartels. The claim comes just hours after a report pointed to U.S. President Donald Trump having signed a secret order directing the U.S. military to move against drug cartels.

When asked about it during her morning news conference, Sheinbaum said that U.S. troops would not be entering Mexico, adding that her government had been very straightforward with the Trump administration, stating that they would not allow U.S. action but were willing to cooperate.

“We cooperate, collaborate, but there will be no invasion,” she said. “That is off the table, absolutely off the table.”

The report that triggered the heated question came from the New York Times, which claimed that the order provides an official basis for direct military operations at sea or on foreign soil against cartels.

Sheinbaum stated that in prior calls and discussions with the Trump administration, her government had informed the U.S. that military intervention was not permitted and was not part of any accords.

“We had been told that this order was coming, and it was expressed to us that there was going to be no participation of any military or institution in our territory,” the Mexican president said. “The U.S. agencies that have a presence in this country are very strictly regulated. We are the country that has more regulations on foreign agencies.”

