Texas County Judge Censured by Commissioners After Outrageous Rant, Stunt

HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Commissioners Court censured County Judge Lina Hidalgo following an outrageous rant and political stunt. The judge appeared unhinged as she interrupted and argued with the county commissioners, refusing to follow the rules of decorum.

Harris County commissioners voted 3-1 to censure Judge Hidalgo after what the Houston Chronicle kindly described as a “heated disagreement over a proposed tax increase to pay for early childcare programs. Urban Reform, a local government watchdog and public policy group, posted a video showing the latest in a series of rants by Hidalgo, the county’s chief executive officer.

Fox 26 Houston reported that Hidalgo introduced a motion for a tax increase to fund her Early REACH Program, which provides early educational opportunities for low-income communities. As Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones objected to what she called a “half-baked” proposal, Hidalgo began arguing, interrupting, and attempting to use children in the audience as pawns to support her position.

“I was disappointed to witness Judge Hidalgo’s disruptive behavior at Commissioners Court today; it distracted from the serious issues before us,” Commissioner Briones said in a written statement. “As colleagues, we may disagree, but fundamental respect and decorum are non-negotiable. The democratic process is built on civil debate, and as elected leaders, we must hold ourselves to the highest standards. The people of Harris County deserve better.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, a former Harris County sheriff, added, “It’s beyond frustrating to yet again witness Judge Hidalgo’s disruptive behavior at Commissioners Court today. We must hold ourselves to the highest standards. It was particularly offensive to witness her trying to use children as props for her political agenda.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, the lone Republican on the court, said:

I’ve said it before and I’ll continue to say it: this is not the first and – I predict – won’t be the last unprofessional moment from our County Judge. Her outbursts continue to escalate to the detriment of the County’s business. Today’s actions and words by the Judge to those in attendance were an embarrassment for all of Harris County. Issuing an apology would be the decent thing to do. She continues to exhibit a lack of leadership experience and maturity in the position.

Hidalgo deflected the comments about her behavior, saying, “I’m so disappointed that they wouldn’t even let us ask the voters. Obviously, it’s children. I can’t explain it, but I’m really proud of all of these kids, families. It breaks my heart that they’re going to lose their early childhood education, their parents’ work.”

Following Hidalgo’s rant, she left the court, claiming to have a “doctor’s appointment.” It was not her first time to walk out of commissioners court for a personal appointment. In July, Hidalgo left the dais to attend a “group therapy” session.

In October 2023, Judge Hidalgo returned from a months-long leave of absence for reported mental health issues, Fox 26 reported.

Following her departure, the remaining members of the court passed an amendment to the rules of procedure to provide for censure of a public official who fails to “conduct themselves in proper respect in decorum in addressing the court and participating in public discussions before the court,” Fox 26 reported. That motion passed with a vote of 4-0.

Commissioner Ramsey then moved to censure Judge Hidalgo for “failure to conduct herself in a proper respect in decorum de die, August 7th, 2025 in the presence of children and the full court, as well as her use of profane language in the presence of a 7-year-old on June 26, 2025, who was visiting Commissioner’s Court and was seated behind me in the dais.”

Commissioner Garcia seconded the motion, which then passed by a vote of 3-1. Hidalgo ally, Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis cast the lone no vote.

Judge Hidalgo has been under fire for quite some time for her rants from the dais. She also recently received criticism for spending more than $903,000 from taxpayer funds for her personal security. The Houston Chronicle reported that this was more than the combined spending of the four county commissioners.