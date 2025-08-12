VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen Fire Indiscriminately into Bar in Mexico

A group of gunmen fired indiscriminately into a bar in central Mexico in a terror-style attack as part of an apparent fight between criminal organizations.

The attack took place on Sunday evening in the town of Uriangato, Guanajuato, where a group of four gunmen riding in a white pickup pulled up to a building, got out and began firing. Initial reports pointed to at least eight people dying during the attack. However, by Monday morning, the local mayor issued a prepared statement claiming that only one woman had sustained injuries during the attack and no one was killed.

A surveillance camera captured the attack, where an innocent passerby can be seen riding a bicycle and then running for cover. The gunmen did not injure the cyclist. A dog also fled the scene.

Additional information points to various other attacks during the night, where gunmen set fire to multiple homes before fleeing.

Authorities in Guanajuato have remained tight-lipped about the attacks and tried to downplay he violence in the area.

The mass shooting and arson attacks come at a time of turmoil and shifting alliances within Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), one of the dominant cartels in the region. The CJNG is engaged in a fierce turf war with a local cartel called Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima. Both criminal organizations have a long history of carrying out terror-style attacks and resorting to the use of explosives in their attacks.

CJNG is one of the six drug cartels labelled as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration earlier this year.

