Woke Fatigue: Socialist Party’s Pro-Hamas Protest in San Antonio Fails to Draw Crowd

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — In another sign of woke-fatigue, a weekend Pro-Hamas protest organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) only managed to draw about a dozen supporters in Texas’ second-largest city. The Saturday afternoon protest above the city’s famous riverwalk garnered little attention from the hundreds of tourists visiting the Alamo city’s famous nearby attractions.

Despite having a population of nearly 1.5 million residents in San Antonio to draw from, the protest advertised on social media by the local PSL chapter failed to attract hardly any socialist activists. The event was billed as an emergency protest to stop the starvation in Gaza and to call for an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

Breitbart Texas observed the downtown San Antonio protest attended by a small group of people, some sporting the Palestinian Keffiyeh, carrying signs that read “Stop Starving Gaza.” Despite the loud anti-Israel chants magnified by a bullhorn, passersby offered the group of protesters little attention on the busy Saturday afternoon.

One member of the group of a dozen protesters was dressed in a dark costume, using a keffiyeh scarf as a head covering, and waved the Palestinian flag. Several members of the group offered speeches to the other demonstrators about the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The lack of attention received by the group may likely be attributable to the recent debunking of Hamas propaganda blaming the food insecurity in Gaza on Israel.

The food insecurity issues in Gaza are now known to be primarily caused by the substandard distribution of available food supplies by the United Nations and other humanitarian groups, rather than the availability of food rations in the region. Hamas and other armed groups have routinely attacked the humanitarian food convoys, further complicating the effort to push aid into Gaza.

Hamas has used the issues complicating food aid distribution, many of which they are the cause of, in a media propaganda campaign that has used images of children who suffer from pre-existing medical conditions unrelated to the conflict as proof of starvation.

As reported by Breitbart News, the New York Times admitted in late July that a photo featured on its front page story about starvation in Gaza of an emaciated Palestinian child suffered from “pre-existing health problems.” The Times acknowledged that it presented the photo by Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini of the Turkish Anadolu agency inaccurately as the result of starvation.

The child featured in the photo was determined to be suffering from a muscular disorder. The deliberate use of misrepresented photos was featured by multiple media outlets with little to no investigation and featured in fake news posts by radical social media activists as a truthful representation of food insecurity issues caused by Israel in the fight against Hamas, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

On the Party for Socialism and Liberation’s social media Facebook page, the group also listed the death of Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif as a cause for protest. The PSL claims Al Sharif was martyred after being killed in Gaza in a targeted Israeli Defense Forces operation on August 10. The post reads, “The people will be in the streets again this Saturday, honoring martyred journalist Anas Al Sharif, and fighting for a free and liberated Palestine, reminding San Antonio that we refuse to look away and we refuse to sit idly by!”

According to the IDF, Al-Sharif was a journalist working for Al Jazeera who was also a ranking member of Hamas. In a social media post on X, the IDF said the following about the military action that killed Al Shariff and four others in the targeted strike, “Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops. Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.