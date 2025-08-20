Illegal Alien, Alleged Accomplice Arrested in Kansas for Oklahoma Kidnapping, Rape Case

Police in Arkansas City, Kansas, responded to a reported sighting of a woman allegedly kidnapped from an Oklahoma casino and taken across state lines to the small Kansas town. Authorities discovered the woman after stopping a vehicle shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday and arrested two men, police officers believe, who kidnapped and sexually assaulted the woman.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Sixth Street after a vehicle reported to be involved in the kidnapping was seen in the city shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 17. Responding officers spotted the gray sport utility vehicle on the 400 block of South Eighth Street.

Officers approached the vehicle and found three occupants inside the SUV: two males and one female. The female, later identified as the subject of the kidnapping report, told officers she had been taken against her will from the First Council Casino in Newkirk, Oklahoma, and had been sexually assaulted by both male suspects. She alleged that the assaults continued while traveling through Arkansas City.

The woman was treated by the Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further treatment. The two male occupants were arrested and taken to the Cowley County Jail.

Authorities identified the suspects as 35-year-old Luis Miguel Dominguez — who authorities say is illegally present in the United States and subject to an immigration detainer issued by ICE — and 24-year-old Jose Fernando Lux-Morales, whose immigration status is unknown.

Breitbart Texas spoke to a police official involved in the case, who says ICE is responding to the Cowley County Jail further to investigate the immigration status of Jose Fernando Lux-Morales. ICE was contacted, and a request for additional information on the case remains pending at press time.

Jose Fernando Lux-Morales is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Luis Miguel Dominguez is charged with Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy, and Aggravated Kidnapping. He is being held on a $ 1 million bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Arkansas City Police Department.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.