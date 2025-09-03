EXCLUSIVE: August Migrant Encounters at Southwest Border Drop 90 Percent from Prior Year

Border Patrol agents assigned to the nine southwest sectors encountered approximately 6,300 illegal aliens who crossed the border in August between ports of entry, according to unofficial reports reviewed exclusively by Breitbart Texas. This represents a 90 percent decrease in migrant apprehensions compared to August 2024.

Sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed to Breitbart Texas that Border Patrol agents arrested approximately 6,300 illegal aliens who crossed the border between Brownsville, Texas, and San Diego, California in August. This is an average of just over 200 arrests per day.

Adding in the remaining Border Patrol sectors, that number increased to approximately 8,000 migrant encounters nationally (nearly 260 per day).

In August 2024, Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 61,000 migrants who illegally entered the U.S. between ports of entry and without inspection. This August’s nationwide total of about 8,000 illegal aliens represents a drop of nearly 87 percent.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the average number of migrants apprehended fell to less than 6,000 per month.

On August 1, Breitbart Texas reported the Trump administration’s announcement of the “Most Secure Border in History. July migrant apprehensions fell to a record-shattering low of 4,601.

In July, the average number of daily apprehensions fell to 148 per day.

In June, agents also set a record for the least number of migrant arrests in a single day with the apprehension of 112 illegal aliens, Breitbart reported. On July 20, that record was shattered with the report of only 88 arrests.