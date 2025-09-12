30 Children Rescued in San Antonio as Federal Task Force Targets Human Trafficking Network

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The United States Marshals Service (USMS) Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, working hand in hand with the San Antonio Police Department, located 30 missing children. Investigators also opened five new human trafficking cases during a two-week operation dubbed “Operation Lightning Bug.”

The operation, carried out from July 28 through August 15, focused resources to review every missing juvenile listed in the Texas Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center databases for the greater San Antonio area. The multi-law enforcement agency task force compiled intelligence that was used to create operational plans that ultimately led to the recovery of the children and struck a blow to human trafficking activity in the Alamo city area.

On Wednesday, Deputy U.S. Marshal Jose Nunez, announced the results of the operation that led to the rescue of the missing children and evidence that led to the newly opened human trafficking investigations.

In addition to the location of the missing children, Nunez reported that the task force executed nine felony arrest warrants, made three arrests for harboring a runaway, provided victim services for six trafficking survivors, and contacted more than 120 additional missing juveniles, encouraging to return home.

As juveniles were recovered, San Antonio Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives conducted interviews to identify potential victimization. Survivors received immediate access to victim services through partner organizations, including Health and Human Services. This ensured recovery efforts extended beyond rescue to long-term safety and stability according to Nunez.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus lauded the efforts of the officers assigned to the task force, saying, “Every suspect arrested, juvenile returned home, and survivor taken out of harm’s way matters. This operation demonstrates what can be achieved when law enforcement agencies unite to protect children.”

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 expanded the U.S. Marshals Service’s discretionary authority to assist in the recovery of missing, endangered, or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved. Under this authority, the USMS established the Missing Child Unit to oversee operations and respond to requests from law enforcement partners nationwide. Under this authority, operations like “Operation Lightning Bug” are carried out to rescue children nationwide.

The successful operation in San Antonio was carried out through the coordination of personnel from the San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, New Braunfels Police Department, Texas Board of Criminal Justice, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.