REPORT: Texas High School Parents Group Doxxing Teens Organizing Turning Point USA Chapter

HOUSTON, Texas — A conservative Harris County parents group reported that a left-leaning group published the social media content of high school students who are organizing a Turning Point USA(TPUSA) chapter in the Spring Branch school district. The leftist group, “Be the Change SBISD,” reportedly sent messages to its more than 700 members calling for action against sponsoring teachers and the students.

The Harris County chapter of Moms for Liberty posted a report on social media saying that a “TPUSA Club America” high school chapter’s members were “DOXXED” by adults by publishing their social media content to their members in an apparent attempt to keep the school district from allowing the club to meet. The Moms for Liberty group identified the left-leaning group as Be the Change SBISD — Spring Branch Independent School District.

The Be the Change group allegedly infiltrated a private chat group and published their content to its members. The group falsely alleged that the murder of Charlie Kirk resulted from a dispute “between far right entities led by Nich Fuentes.”

“Given the famous founder having recently been murdered by an individual motivated by an interpersonal rivalry (Nick Fuentes or Charlie Kirk being the better far-right activist), it is very risky for students to bring that kind of potential inflammatory rivalry into school halls, especially with the rate of school shootings in the united states (sic).”

The group appears to be calling for censorship of the students and stopping their constitutional right to freedom of speech and assembly. Interestingly, the group tagged one of the TPUSA club sponsors as a “censorship advocate.”

The 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The group went on to cite multiple Charlie Kirk quotes as examples of speech that should not be allowed on the Stafford High School campus.

They called for their members to “send a letter with your own words to these two teachers, their students, and actual education.” The organizer pledged to email her own comments to the group, presumably as an example of what they should say “in their own words.”

Since Kirk’s assassination on September 10, TPUSA chapter membership has exploded on college and high school campuses across the country. University of Texas San Antonio Chapter President Jack Harrell recently told Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark that his chapter’s membership doubled in five days.