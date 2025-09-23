Two Illegal Aliens Recaptured in Texas After Allegedly Choking Border Patrol Agent to Escape

Law enforcement authorities quickly recaptured two illegal aliens who escaped from Border Patrol custody after allegedly choking a female agent. Officials say the attack happened while the two Mexican nationals were being transported to a detention facility. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers initially arrested the two during a multi-agency enforcement operation in the greater Houston area.

The short-lived escape began when 29-year-old Juan Carmen Padron-Mendez and 23-year-old Juan Carlos Padron-Barron, both illegal aliens from Mexico, were being transported to the Montgomery Processing Center on Monday. According to ICE, one of the illegal aliens freed himself of his restraints and began choking the female Border Patrol agent, who transferred them to the facility.

The two men were initially arrested during an ICE-led multi-agency operation targeting violent criminal aliens and egregious immigration offenders near Spring, Texas. According to ICE, the operation was part of the Trump administration’s focus on increasing public safety by targeting the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens.

Law enforcement officers mounted an immediate search for the escapees that originated at their last known location, Interstate 45 and North Loop 336 in Conroe. Within hours, the two illegal aliens were located and recaptured on Monday evening just outside the city limits.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez commented on the assault of the female Border Patrol agent, saying, “It is sickening that another law enforcement officer has been needlessly harmed as a direct result of the continued demonization of legitimate law enforcement activities by political leaders and certain members of the media.”

Martinez added, “Every time they label the brave men and women who work for ICE, CBP, or Border Patrol as Nazis or bounty hunters, they might as well paint a bright target on their backs because attacks like this are inevitable and will continue to occur.”

According to ICE, Juan Carlos Padron-Barron has illegally entered the United States at least three times and has been previously expelled from the country on two occasions. Juan Carmen Padron-Mendez has no record of previous contact with ICE or Border Patrol.

ICE did not disclose any injuries suffered by the unnamed female Border Patrol agent.

A request for information regarding additional criminal charges Padron-Barron and Padron-Mendez are facing regarding the escape and assault on a federal agent. A response has not been received as of press time.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.