Trump’s Public Safety Push in New York Lands 35 Criminal Aliens in Jail During ICE Raids

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Buffalo officers arrested 35 criminal aliens and immigration violators across Central New York during a weeklong enforcement blitz from September 14-19. The targeted enforcement operations are part of President Donald Trump’s national push to restore immigration integrity and remove what officials call the “worst of the worst” from American communities.

“Despite a historic increase in assaults against ICE law enforcement by violent lunatics, our brave officers remain dedicated to fulfilling their Congressionally mandated mission to enhance public safety by removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities in Western, Central and Upstate New York,” said ICE Buffalo Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) acting Field Office Director Joseph Freden. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are once again a nation of laws.”

ICE officials reported that the week-long operation led to the arrest of at least 35 criminal aliens. These included foreign nationals with violent criminal histories. Those arrested include:

Kleber Palacios-Condo, a 27-year-old citizen of Ecuador whose criminal history includes weapons possession, menacing with weapons and DUI

Janson Daniel Chourio-Camejo, a 27-year-old citizen of Venezuela whose criminal history includes burglary, robbery, criminal mischief and disabling equipment to prevent an emergency call

Ivis Orlando Maldonado-Cabrera, a previously removed 44-year-old citizen of Honduras whose criminal history includes robbery and interfering with duties of a public servant

Jaime Lojano-Villa a 33-year-old citizen of Ecuador with a final order of removal and whose criminal history includes a DUI

Earlier in September, ERO officers also arrested two violent sex offenders and a man convicted of murder.

On September 4, ICE officers reported the arrest of Edgar Rene Gonzalez-Gonzalez, a Guatemalan illegal alien with a conviction of sexual abuse out of the sanctuary city of New York.

That same day ERO officers reported he arrest of Jeffrey Gervacio-Perez, a Mexican illegal alien who was convicted of rape in Goshen, New York.

On September 3, ICE officials reported the arrest of a convicted killer, Lao Sihathep, who was ordered removed from the United States more than 25 years ago. He now faces removal to his home country of Laos.

ICE officials said their mission is to focus on public safety and national security threats. They cautioned, “Any individual illegally present in the United States who is encountered during an immigration enforcement operation may be taken into custody and processed for removal as stated by law. It comes down to one question: Is this person violating our nation’s immigration laws? If the answer is yes, we’re going to remove them.”